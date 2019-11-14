Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD drifts lower within the range

Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) is moving within the short-term downside trend.

The critical resistance is located on the approach to $4.60.

Ethereum Classic, now the 23rd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, has lost 1.1% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $635 million, in line with the trading activity.

ETC/USD, the technical picture

ETC/USD bottomed at $4.78 on Thursday, which is the lowest level since November 8, and retreated to $4.8 by the time of writing. Looking technically, the coin's upside momentum is capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at $4.86 followed by SMA100 1-hour at $4.90. This technical barrier separates us from psychological $5.00. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $5.40. This resistance is created by SMA100 daily.

On the downside, keep an eye on $4.73. This support area is strengthened by SMA50 daily and the lower line of the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $4.63 (the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $4.00 ( October 23 low).

ETC/USD, daily chart