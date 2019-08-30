Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain

The overwhelming drop yesterday saw ETC plunge below several key support areas.

The ongoing recovery is supported by positive technicals.

Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place. Minimal recovery is seen across the board but Ethereum Classic leads the bullish park with gains more than 3.5%.

The overwhelming drop yesterday saw ETC plunge below several key support areas. Fortunately, the low formed at $5.72 (Fibonacci swing low) marked the beginning of a reversal. Glancing at the hourly chart, the price has recovered significantly above the trendline resistance.

In fact, Ethereum Classic is dancing above the 23.6% Fib level with the last drop from a high at $7.53 to a low of $5.72. While trading at $6.205 the immediate upside is limited by the 50 Simple Moving Average. The 38.2% Fib level marks a zone with a higher concentration of sellers. However, technicals are in favor of the bulls a condition that suggests that further retracement north is to be expected in the coming sessions.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart