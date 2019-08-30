Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain

- The overwhelming drop yesterday saw ETC plunge below several key support areas.
- The ongoing recovery is supported by positive technicals.
Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place. Minimal recovery is seen across the board but Ethereum Classic leads the bullish park with gains more than 3.5%.
The overwhelming drop yesterday saw ETC plunge below several key support areas. Fortunately, the low formed at $5.72 (Fibonacci swing low) marked the beginning of a reversal. Glancing at the hourly chart, the price has recovered significantly above the trendline resistance.
In fact, Ethereum Classic is dancing above the 23.6% Fib level with the last drop from a high at $7.53 to a low of $5.72. While trading at $6.205 the immediate upside is limited by the 50 Simple Moving Average. The 38.2% Fib level marks a zone with a higher concentration of sellers. However, technicals are in favor of the bulls a condition that suggests that further retracement north is to be expected in the coming sessions.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
