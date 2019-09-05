Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks away from rest rising 5%

- Ethereum Classic bullish action catapults it above $7.0 even as other cryptos record low trading activity.
- Most technical indicators remain strongly positive but the RSI hints a possible reversal.
Ethereum Classic is throwing jabs at the barriers ahead of it and does not need any assistance from the other cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is beginning to consolidate above $10,500, ETC is shaking the ground above $7.0.
After opening the session on Thursday at $6.7955, ETC corrected to an intraday high at $7.21. Although a minor correction is pulling the crypto below $7.2, the bulls are keen to hold onto to the 5.27% gains on the day.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum is holding ground above the simple moving averages; 50 SMA currently at $6.83 and 100 SMA currently at $6.64. Technical indicators are intact for another assault at $7.2. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bullish divergence in the positive region signals a stronger uptrend. The Elliot Wave Oscillator displays a continued bullish session. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oversold levels suggests an incoming reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks away from rest rising 5%
Ethereum Classic is throwing jabs at the barriers ahead of it and does not need any assistance from the other cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is beginning to consolidate above $10,500, ETC is shaking the ground above $7.0.
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.
Social Media dApp iZbreaker collaborates with Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.