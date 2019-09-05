Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks away from rest rising 5%

Ethereum Classic bullish action catapults it above $7.0 even as other cryptos record low trading activity.

Most technical indicators remain strongly positive but the RSI hints a possible reversal.

Ethereum Classic is throwing jabs at the barriers ahead of it and does not need any assistance from the other cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is beginning to consolidate above $10,500, ETC is shaking the ground above $7.0.

After opening the session on Thursday at $6.7955, ETC corrected to an intraday high at $7.21. Although a minor correction is pulling the crypto below $7.2, the bulls are keen to hold onto to the 5.27% gains on the day.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum is holding ground above the simple moving averages; 50 SMA currently at $6.83 and 100 SMA currently at $6.64. Technical indicators are intact for another assault at $7.2. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bullish divergence in the positive region signals a stronger uptrend. The Elliot Wave Oscillator displays a continued bullish session. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oversold levels suggests an incoming reversal.