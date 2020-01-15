Ethereum Classic Market Update: ETC/USD bullish magic cut short under $7.5

- Ethereum Classic catapulted towards the $7.5.0 resistance reminiscent of the crypto market recovery.
- The RSI retreats from the overbought as ETC dives below $7.0.
Ethereum Classic is struggling to hold on to the accrued gains on Wednesday. The Asian session was characterized by more price action towards $7.5. However, ETC hit a snag short of $7.5, giving way to the ongoing retracement.
The 4-hour chart shows ETC having found a bottom at $3.37 in December. The initial rise from the bottom line was gradual but steady. However, the last couple of days have experienced immense growth with Ethereum Classic creeping above several resistance levels such as $5.5, $6.0, $6.5 and $7.0.
The digital asset’s market value stands at $6.85. The bulls intend to break above the now short-term barriers at $7.0 in readiness for a surge towards $7.5. For now, the Relative Strength Index is in a downward motion within the overbought. As long as this indicator progresses with the slope targeting 50 (average), ETC could smash through the support at $6.5.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin retreats after hitting a snag at $8,899
The overwhelming surge across the crypto market has greatly revived interest in the major cryptocurrencies. However, the surge appears to be on the rocks as the cryptocurrencies start to reverse. The majority of the major cryptos are in the red on Wednesday led by Bitcoin.
BTG/USD smashes through obstacles as the $20 level beckons
Bitcoin Gold is the perfect example of the phrase ‘from the ashes we rise.' The cryptocurrency has almost tripled its value at the beginning of January. The majority of the gains took place on Tuesday as the crypto market roared ...
DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019
DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019.
ETC/USD bulls aim for the $7.50 psychological level
ETC/USD bulls have managed to dominate the market for the second day in a row, spiking the price up by 36%. This Wednesday, the price has gone up from $6.75 to $7.40. ETC/USD is hovering above ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.