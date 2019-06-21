Ethereum Classic hard fork Atlantis is scheduled for September 17
- The Ethereum Classic Improvement Protocol (ECIP) finalized all on a call, which was on June 20.
- In terms of the upgrade it will occur on block 8,772,000 on the blockchain.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Atlantis hard fork update has been officially set, following a development team finalization call on June 20.
The upgrade will occur on block 8,772,000 on the blockchain. All was confirmed via the Ethereum Classic Improvement Protocol (ECIP) finalization call.
Developers and contributors had previously considered putting the hard fork at block number 8.75 million, which is predicted to run on September 15. However, given the 15th is a Sunday, ETC Labs moved to increase the block number, this was to have the projected update during the week.
According to an official ETC blog post, it has proposed that this shift on June 19, which noted block 8.772 million for an expected fork date of around September 17. The discussion further solidified that number.
