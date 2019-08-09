Ethereum Classic (ETC) launch new platform to help Dapp developers and more

The Ethereum Classic team is launching a new platform, dubbed Studio.

Ethereum Classic (ETC), has announced that it is launching Studio, a platform that will be providing technical expertise for the launching of decentralized applications (dApps) and distributed ledger technology (DLT) projects on the network via Ethereum Classic Labs Core and Ethereum Classic Labs Accelerate,

Furthermore, the team detailed that Studio is going to make it possible for startups, DLT projects and established businesses to take leverage the excellent qualities of the Ethereum Classic network including high levels of security, low transaction fees, and a stable blockchain.