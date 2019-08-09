Ethereum Classic (ETC) launch new platform to help Dapp developers and more

- The Ethereum Classic team is launching a new platform, dubbed Studio.
- It is designed to help developers of dapps, providing a variety of technical expertise/
Ethereum Classic (ETC), has announced that it is launching Studio, a platform that will be providing technical expertise for the launching of decentralized applications (dApps) and distributed ledger technology (DLT) projects on the network via Ethereum Classic Labs Core and Ethereum Classic Labs Accelerate,
ETC Studios is trying to bring a more streamlined solution easier for blockchain startups in addition to as projects looking to build highly functional decentralized applications upon the Ethereum Classic network, the project has announced the official launch of Studio.
Furthermore, the team detailed that Studio is going to make it possible for startups, DLT projects and established businesses to take leverage the excellent qualities of the Ethereum Classic network including high levels of security, low transaction fees, and a stable blockchain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle
After climbing to its highest level since July 14 at $239.45 on Tuesday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) reversed its direction and closed the previous three days in the negative territory.
Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra
“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”
After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower
LTC/USD rallied all the way from 22.37 to 147.27 between December 2018 to June 2019. Now it seems that prices are breaking lower towards the support level at 76.46. The price action has been looking pretty bearish since the upside rejection of 106.86 six sessions ago.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...