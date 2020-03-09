Ethereum Classic Analysis: ETC/USD soars 8% as Bitcoin bleeds under $8,000

- Ethereum Classic attempts recovery towards $8.00 but first, establishing support above $7.00 is critical.
- ETC/USD leads recovery among the major cryptocurrencies while Bitcoin struggles under $8,000.
The crypto market has a mixture of red and green signals. Specific cryptoassets such as Ethereum Classic are recording massive gains. However, Bitcoin is stuck in losses after dropping under $8,000 on Monday. ETC/USD is up 8.63% after advancing upwards from $6.4 (opening value) to $7.00 (market value). Other crypto assets strongly in the green are Ethereum, Ripple and EOS.
Ethereum Classic price found formidable support at $6.40-$6.50. The main goal among the bulls is to sustain gains above $7.00. Moreover, they should not lose sight of $8.00 and $10 seller congestion zones, respectively.
From a technical point of view, ETC/USD is prime for more action upwards. The RSI has just made above the oversold. This means that oversold levels will remain at bay a while longer leaving the bulls with more room for growth.
However, a bearish divergence with the MACD suggests that selling influence is not far off in the sidelines. Therefore, the buyers must establish higher support above $7.00 and pull towards $8.00. Otherwise, ETC/USD is still in danger of dropping towards $6.00.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Bitcoin crushes the charts and enters bearish territory
BTC/USD entered the long-term bearish scenario yesterday, now at risk of losing the levels gained since the beginning of the year. The $8400 level now becomes the level to beat for the BTC/USD to re-enter the bullish scenario.
XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses
Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD hovers around $50.00 amid growing bearish pressure
The cryptocurrency market is a panic selling mode, and Litecoin is not spared. LTC/USD hit $47.50 low during early Asian hours, which is the lowest price since January 10.
Ethereum Classic Analysis: ETC/USD soars 8% as Bitcoin bleeds under $8,000
The crypto market has a mixture of red and green signals. Specific cryptoassets such as Ethereum Classic are recording massive gains. However, Bitcoin is stuck in losses after dropping under $8,000 on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.