Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH/USD on its way to $250 after a good recovery

Et hereum suffered a significant crash on May 2, dropping to $224.47 within one hour.

Bulls have been pushing ETH up again as the selling pressure fades away.

Ethereum bulls tested the resistance at $254.41 and managed to break above it but only briefly. ETH/USD suffered another explosive move downwards and hit $236.14 but recovered in the same hour and it’s trading at $243 at the time of writing. The daily uptrend for ETH is still intact with a clear support level at $224.47, which is June 2 daily low.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

Ethereum is doing a great job of holding the 26-EMA in the 4-hour chart. Bulls have defended this level many times with significant followthrough after a successful defense. The next resistance level is set at $247.14 followed by the high at $253.47. Besides the EMAs, buyers can find a lot of support at the mentioned $224.47 level.

ETH/USD technical levels