Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH/USD on its way to $250 after a good recovery

  • Ethereum suffered a significant crash on May 2, dropping to $224.47 within one hour.
  • Bulls have been pushing ETH up again as the selling pressure fades away.

Ethereum bulls tested the resistance at $254.41 and managed to break above it but only briefly. ETH/USD suffered another explosive move downwards and hit $236.14 but recovered in the same hour and it’s trading at $243 at the time of writing. The daily uptrend for ETH is still intact with a clear support level at $224.47, which is June 2 daily low.

Ethereum is doing a great job of holding the 26-EMA in the 4-hour chart. Bulls have defended this level many times with significant followthrough after a successful defense. The next resistance level is set at $247.14 followed by the high at $253.47. Besides the EMAs, buyers can find a lot of support at the mentioned $224.47 level.

Overview
Today last price 243.42
Today Daily Change -1.25
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 244.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 215.71
Daily SMA50 202.66
Daily SMA100 184.27
Daily SMA200 177.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 245.2
Previous Daily Low 233.39
Previous Weekly High 224.81
Previous Weekly Low 196.65
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 240.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 237.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 236.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 229.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 225.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 248.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 252.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 260.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

