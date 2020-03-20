The open-source Baseline Protocol code allowing private systems to be built on the Ethereum public blockchain has now been published to GitHub, as of March 19. This means that the EY, Microsoft and ConsenSys-developed protocol is available to the public.
With transactions on the Ethereum blockchain being public and available for all to see, businesses requiring data privacy have tended to deploy their own private blockchain or an enterprise version of Ethereum.
However, using zero-knowledge proofs, off-chain data storage, and distributed identity systems, the Baseline Protocol allows businesses to utilize the public Ethereum chain while keeping sensitive data private. According to ConsenSys:
“The protocol will support tokenization and decentralized financial services on the Mainnet in a way that doesn’t reveal corporate assets or activities to unauthorized parties, and it leaves enterprise data safely in traditional systems.”
Business use case
Announcements regarding the protocol have so far mainly focused on product procurement. Purchase orders can be tokenized and dealt with through smart contracts, while a demo included with the code performs real-time calculation of bulk discounts on purchases.
However, according to the documentation supplied on GitHub, it is flexible enough to be used for other business activities, and has been, “designed such that it can be extended and applied to any database/workflow.”
If you love something, set it free
As Cointelegraph reported, the Baseline Protocol code was launched and released to selected parties by invitation at the start of the month. The code has now been donated to the public domain through non-profit standards organization OASIS.
The work will be governed by the Ethereum-Oasis project, which is managed by OASIS and funded by the Ethereum Foundation and the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retakes $0.1700, focus on $0.1930
XRP/USD jumped above $0.1700 and hit the intraday high at $0.1736, which is the best level since March 12. The coin has increased over 14% in recent 24 hours amid major bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency markets.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
STEEM is down 22% and still overbought ahead of the fork
Steem community will activate a hardfork and move the whole ecosystem to HIVE blockchain in less than seven hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.