Ether (ETH) broke out of a two month consolidation relative to bitcoin (BTC) last week. The ETH/BTC ratio is holding support above 0.05 and could face initial resistance near 0.08.
Ether’s outperformance could signal growing interest beyond bitcoin given the appeal of DeFi and the Ethereum blockchain’s latest network update known as the London hard fork.
The chart below shows ETH/BTC’s long-term ascending channel, which provided strong support over the past two years.
Despite ether’s underperformance relative to bitcoin during the 2018 crypto bear market, the second largest cryptocurrency has maintained an uptrend that began in 2016.
Weekly chart of ether-bitcoin (ETHBTC) ratio. (TradingView/CoinDesk)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eye $50,000, but technicals threaten 10% retracement
Bitcoin price has struggled to slice through a crucial resistance level for over four days. This stagnation has pushed BTC and the altcoins to lose momentum and flash a warning signal of an incoming pullback.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI to retrace 15% as bulls take break
Uniswap price is tussling with the range high and is likely to face rejection considering the general structure of the cryptocurrency market. Despite the recent upswing, investors should be wary of fakeouts.
Cardano, Solana and Polkadot compete for dominance ahead of Ethereum's ETH2 upgrade
The non-fungible token (NFT) landscape is currently dominated by Ethereum, and it is likely that NFT applications migrate from the mainnet to layer-2 solutions. Ethereum killers are competing for a bigger share of the NFT market.
Tezos price meets heavy resistance, compromising XTZ's uptrend
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Tezos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XTZ could be heading next as it test a crucial resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.