Ether (ETH) is trading hands above $2,000, a three-month high, as the market picked up renewed optimism after a U.S. court found that sales of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap was up 7.4% at $2,010 during the Asian morning hours. Various layer-1 tokens, such as Solana’s SOL, which has been accused by the SEC of being a security, also recorded double digit gains following the Ripple-SEC ruling on Thursday.

At the time of writing, SOL jumped 33.8%, MATIC gained 19.5%, Cardano's ADA was up 25%, and Stellar’s XLM soared 52%, in the last 24 hours.

The governance token of Lido DAO (LDO) was also up 25% in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a measure of crypto markets performance, was up 7.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC) also passed its one-year high, trading at $31,424. Ripple's XRP nearly doubled after the ruling and was trading 66% at 78 cents at the time of writing.

In the last 12 hours, $203 million worth of short positions by crypto traders was liquidated, according to Coinglass data.