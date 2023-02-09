Liquid staking tokens jumped overnight as investors bet on growth in decentralized staking products amid rumors of their centralized counterparts facing a possible ban in the U.S.
The liquid staking sector jumped 5.4% on average, CoinGecko data shows, while the broader crypto market capitalization slid 3.4%.
Tokens of market leader Lido jumped by 9% before retreating on Thursday. Rocket Pool’s RPL and Stader’s SD tokens rose 10% in the past 24 hours.
Liquid staking refers to the exchange of staked ether for tokenized versions of ether that can be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Uses range from using these tokens as collateral for loans or margin trading to earning yield.
As CoinDesk reported Thursday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted he heard rumors that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging in cryptocurrency staking.
The value of staked assets was about $42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with annualized staking rewards of $3 billion, according to a report from Staked, a non-custodial staking service provider. That figure was not limited to just retail investors.
Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter hypothesized the flow of these funds into DeFi alternatives such as Lido and Stader, which may explain the immediate price bump for related tokens.
The rumors come ahead of next month’s highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade on Ethereum, which will allow investors to withdraw their ether staked on the Ethereum blockchain – as staked ether cannot be withdrawn or freely traded currently.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023. Traders in the physically settled Bitcoin futures market have displayed a bullish bias on BTC prices.
Coinbase CEO warns the SEC may consider Ethereum a security
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security.
Here’s what Cardano’s biggest sell signal in seven months means for ADA holders
Cardano price has shown a steady uptrend since December 30, 2022. However, in the last six days, ADA has been facing consolidation since it approached a major resistance level.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: A potential indicator of crypto sell-offs?
Luna Classic price has been trading sideways while most other cryptocurrencies have experienced a remarkable rally. Technical indicators also suggest that the LUNC price is subject to a change of trend.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.