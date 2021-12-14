Ether’s short-term pattern has turned bearish with the cryptocurrency finding acceptance under a crucial support.
-
The native token of Ethereum’s blockchain fell more than 8% on Monday, falling below an uptrend line connecting July and September lows.
-
Ether printed a UTC close under the widely-tracked 100-day moving average with the long-held support level of $3,900 turning into resistance.
-
The breakdown is backed by a below-50 reading on the daily relative strength index chart, which could encourage more selling. The weekly histogram of trading indicator moving average convergence divergence (MACD) also fell below zero, indicating a bearish trend.
-
“Both the weekly stochastics and MACD are on sell signals, which calls for risk management,” Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, said in a weekly research note published late Monday.
-
Extended sell-off, if any, could find support near $3,250 – the current level of the 200-day moving average.
-
According to Stockton, the broader outlook remains constructive with monthly MACD and long-term trend gauges still showing bullish signals. “It is important to note that ether confirmed a breakout to new all-time highs in November for a measured move projection near $6000, providing a long-term bullish framework,” she noted.
-
Ether was last seen trading near $3,800.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087
Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly as it is on a vital level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction. This crash could take DOGE back to levels last seen at the start of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the meme coin over the coming days.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not been declared non-securities. The regulator is likely to pursue an investigation into ETH once the litigation with Ripple ends.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to shed gains by 15% as bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price is in the process of filling a fair value gap, extending from $102.62 to $79.20. On-chain metrics support the 15% crash forecast from a technical perspective. A swing high above $116.22 will indicate a potential shift in the trend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.