Ether (ETH) reached a “post-Merge milestone” this week as it became deflationary for the first time since the Ethereum blockchain switched to proof-of-stake (PoS), Coinbase (COIN) said in a report Thursday.
It became deflationary as more ether was burned verifying transactions than was created in the same period, which led to a -0.13% reduction in supply over the last week, equivalent to about 4,000 tokens, the note said.
The rate of new ether creation has fallen nearly 90% since the Merge, the note added.
The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the Ethereum blockchain, and involved the transition to a more energy-efficient PoS consensus mechanism.
Some argued that a drop in the ether supply should have resulted in higher prices (assuming demand stays constant), however, Coinbase notes that the price of the cryptocurrency has fallen about 4% in the last week.
An Ethereum-based token project called XEN triggered ether’s deflationary burn rate when it fueled a large spike in network traffic last weekend, the report said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish for nearly a year.
Ethereum Classic price could nosedive to $14 if this support gives in
Ethereum Classic price has been in a massive sell-off that has slashed its value by half in just two months. ETC could trigger another nosedive if this development continues and breaks an immediate support level.
Chainlink Price Prediction: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the RSI after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
What Litecoin price will need to do to prevent the upcoming sell-off
Litecoin price shows multiple reasons to believe in a further downtrend. Key levels have been defined. Litecoin price is down 5% on the month as the bulls are trying to maintain their position above the $0.50 barrier.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.