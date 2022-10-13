Ether (ETH) reached a “post-Merge milestone” this week as it became deflationary for the first time since the Ethereum blockchain switched to proof-of-stake (PoS), Coinbase (COIN) said in a report Thursday.

It became deflationary as more ether was burned verifying transactions than was created in the same period, which led to a -0.13% reduction in supply over the last week, equivalent to about 4,000 tokens, the note said.

The rate of new ether creation has fallen nearly 90% since the Merge, the note added.

The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the Ethereum blockchain, and involved the transition to a more energy-efficient PoS consensus mechanism.

Some argued that a drop in the ether supply should have resulted in higher prices (assuming demand stays constant), however, Coinbase notes that the price of the cryptocurrency has fallen about 4% in the last week.

An Ethereum-based token project called XEN triggered ether’s deflationary burn rate when it fueled a large spike in network traffic last weekend, the report said.