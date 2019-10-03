- Today Ethereum trades 3.72% lower as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
- ETH/USD has found some support at 170.00 and is trying to push through resistance.
Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low.
At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.
Now the relative strength index (RSI) indicator has pushed higher but this could allow some room for a move lower.
The next support on the way down is 165.20 and if the bearishness continues it could be the next target.
Longer-term on the daily chart, the trend is heavily down and the base formation is holding at around 152.11.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|174.06
|Today Daily Change
|-6.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.82
|Today daily open
|180.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.48
|Daily SMA50
|186.77
|Daily SMA100
|219.19
|Daily SMA200
|208.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.79
|Previous Daily Low
|174.27
|Previous Weekly High
|215.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.51
|Previous Monthly High
|224.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|178.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|177.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|176.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|171.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|168.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|191.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
