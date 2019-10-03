  • Today Ethereum trades 3.72% lower as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • ETH/USD has found some support at 170.00 and is trying to push through resistance.

 

Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low.

At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.

Now the relative strength index (RSI) indicator has pushed higher but this could allow some room for a move lower.

The next support on the way down is 165.20 and if the bearishness continues it could be the next target.

Longer-term on the daily chart, the trend is heavily down and the base formation is holding at around 152.11.

Ethereum analysis

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 174.06
Today Daily Change -6.92
Today Daily Change % -3.82
Today daily open 180.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 190.48
Daily SMA50 186.77
Daily SMA100 219.19
Daily SMA200 208.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 181.79
Previous Daily Low 174.27
Previous Weekly High 215.55
Previous Weekly Low 152.51
Previous Monthly High 224.69
Previous Monthly Low 152.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 178.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 177.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 176.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 171.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 168.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 183.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 186.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 191.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays boring, getting ready for a decisive breakthrough

ETH/USD is range-bound during Thursday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.2 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid vanishing volatility and low trading volumes. 

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation

XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday. 

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20

EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.

