ETH/USD technical analysis: Price has broken through support and is headed to another important zone

- Ethereum is trading lower as general cryptocurrency sentiment turns sour.
- The general structure looks positive as the trend is still up.
ETH/USD has turned to the downside after meeting resistance at 185.00.
Following that the price broke below the 177.37 support zone which was the previous wave high.
The value area is the next level on the way down and holds around 168-170. This is represented by the volume profile indicator on the left and side of the chart.
The relative strength indicator (RSI) has also broken the trendline to the downside and also trades below the 50 mid-line.
Lastly, there is another glimmer of hope for the bulls and that is the trendline support which is set to meet price above the value area marked on the chart.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|175.11
|Today Daily Change
|-6.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.53
|Today daily open
|181.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.53
|Daily SMA50
|188.08
|Daily SMA100
|221.68
|Daily SMA200
|208.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.97
|Previous Daily Low
|165.44
|Previous Weekly High
|215.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.51
|Previous Monthly High
|224.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|175.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|171.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|170.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|187.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|192.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|203.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
