Fibonacci support levels manage to hold firm close to 170.00.

Trendline support is also helping the ETH/USD price hold up.

The Fibonacci levels on the four-hour ETH/USD have been respected well.

The 0.236%, in particular, has been a key support zone on the chart.

On the initial move higher stopped exactly at the golden ratio at 0.618% just under the 200.00 area.

Where the price is currently there is a confluence of a trendline and potentially the 0.236%.

The most important resistance point is now the 180.00 level which if broken could indicate some more upside momentum.