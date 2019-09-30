- Ethereum is one of the outperformers in the crypto sphere today trading 5% higher.
- The technical rising wedge pattern broke to the upside but failed to gather momentum.
Its been a pretty good session today for ETH/USD and most of the crypto pairs.
There was a rising wedge forming on the hourly chart below and the price pushed higher to break the pattern but failed to extend on gains.
There is a support level at 175.66 which could come into focus as the price reverts back to mean levels.
170 is the mean value price on the volume profile indicator on the left-hand side of the chart.
The high volume nodes at the bottom of the chart show higher selling volume on the downward moves, but despite this, the price moved higher.
The RSI indicator is still in positive territory and is not in the overbought zone so maybe after a retracement, we could get another push.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|178.09
|Today Daily Change
|8.56
|Today Daily Change %
|5.05
|Today daily open
|169.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.49
|Daily SMA50
|188.65
|Daily SMA100
|222.58
|Daily SMA200
|208.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|175.03
|Previous Daily Low
|164.46
|Previous Weekly High
|215.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.51
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|170.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|174.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|180.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.47
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
The BTC/USD is traded at $7,943 and plays recklessly with the support of the long-term bearish channel ceiling. You can't rule out a raid into the channel, which can trigger a lot of stops and panic sellers.
Ethereum's technical picture improved as the coin moves above $170.00
ETH/USD touched $175.39 before retreating to $173.50 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.7 billion has gained over 2%.
Ripple’s XRP defies gravity with 6% rise
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.