- Ethereum is trading higher today by 1.37% while other major cryptos underperform.
- There is a pattern breakout on the hourly chart and let's see if the market can back the move higher.
ETH/USD is trading pretty well today and is outperforming Bitcoin which is only 0.40% higher.
The price on the hourly chart has just broken out of a bull flag formation but we need to see if the market backs the move with some volume.
Currently, the price is retesting the trendline but the next support level is quite far down closer to 175.00.
The volume profile indicator is showing that the price is currently above the main value area which is at 174.77.
It doesn't seem to be a false break as normally they happen on smaller volume but only time will tell.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|177.57
|Today Daily Change
|2.33
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|175.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.18
|Daily SMA50
|186.05
|Daily SMA100
|217.87
|Daily SMA200
|209.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.34
|Previous Daily Low
|170.15
|Previous Weekly High
|215.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.51
|Previous Monthly High
|224.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|174.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|177.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|169.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|192.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
