ETH/USD Technical Analysis: During the crypto recovery Ethereum finds resistance at 130.00

Ethereum is trading 6.51% higher after the crypto recovery on Wednesday.

The market is still in a downtrend and is starting to make a recovery after Tuesday's sell-off.

ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart

The market is finding it tough to break 130.00 even as the other major cryptos recover.

Most major pairs are in a long term downtrend and there is a lot to do to change the trend.

The resistance is coming from the 25th November wave low of 131.80.

The wave high to beat is 157.73 and this is the late November consolidation high.

Additional Levels