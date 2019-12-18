Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

ETH/USD Technical Analysis: During the crypto recovery Ethereum finds resistance at 130.00

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum is trading 6.51% higher after the crypto recovery on Wednesday.
  • The market is still in a downtrend and is starting to make a recovery after Tuesday's sell-off.

ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart

The market is finding it tough to break 130.00 even as the other major cryptos recover.

Most major pairs are in a long term downtrend and there is a lot to do to change the trend.

The resistance is coming from the 25th November wave low of 131.80.

The wave high to beat is 157.73 and this is the late November consolidation high.

Ethereum Analysis

Additional Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 130.17
Today Daily Change 8.03
Today Daily Change % 6.57
Today daily open 122.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 146.11
Daily SMA50 164.79
Daily SMA100 173.75
Daily SMA200 206.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.89
Previous Daily Low 119.9
Previous Weekly High 152.14
Previous Weekly Low 139.4
Previous Monthly High 194.8
Previous Monthly Low 132.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 127.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 112
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 137.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

The bottom is still well below as PlusToken scam continue selling stolen coins

The bottom is still well below as PlusToken scam continue selling stolen coins

BTC/USD has resumed the decline after a period of consolidation. It seems to be a tradition to stay idle in Asia and Europe and sell Bitcoin ahead of the US opening. At the time of writing,  BTC/ISD is changing hands at $6,470 with the downside momentum gaining traction on the breakthrough below $6,600. 

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a chance to recover towards $40.00

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a chance to recover towards $40.00

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has been losing ground rapidly. LTC/USD has lost about 6.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $37.11 at the time of writing. 

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin and major altcoins `jump off the lows, give bulls a glimpse of hope

Bitcoin and major altcoins `jump off the lows, give bulls a glimpse of hope

Bitcoin and major altcoins have recovered from the recent lows amid technical correction from deeply oversold levels. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $179 billion, while an average daily trading volume spiked to $93 billion.

More Cryptocurrencies News

XMR/USD dives to $44 as lead developer Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down

XMR/USD dives to $44 as lead developer Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down

The lead developer of the privacy-oriented Monero (XMR), Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down after five years. The announcement made this Monday said the Spagni will take up the role of a backup maintainer. 

More Monero News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location