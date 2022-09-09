ETH/USD technical analysis
ETH/USD Bullish move should continue.
The expectation prior to Merge is bullish.
POW > POS protocol implementation.
Cup with a handle potential trade.
1735 > 1802 > 2429 Potential midterm.
MEGATREND MAs: Neutral
D1 chart ETH/USD
1. Order block.
2. Buying pressure at the low.
3. Entry zone.
4. Intraweek target.
5. Swing target.
As it was planned back in 2019, the foundation behind the popular crypto-currency first officially announced the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (Ethereum 2.0) last year. The original plan was for it to happen "over the next months", but apparently the preparation took much longer. The latest information regarding this issue is that the event called Merge, is scheduled for September 19. The news was reported by the Wired portal and is not official. We will find out in a week or so how much these sources are valid. However, the price of Ethereum should jump significantly in that case.
Technically it is bullish. The MEGATREND MAs are crossing but we can see an inverted bullish SHS formation in addition to a cup with the handle. I am long at 1575 and I will keep the trade until targets are hit. Bullish bias on Ethereum due to the Merge and technicals. Targets are 1735. 1902, 2239 and 2492.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
