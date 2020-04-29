- ETH/USD is growing amid strong bullish momentum.
- The recovery is capped by the upper line of a triangle pattern.
Ethereum experienced a sharp growth against BTC following a major breakthrough in ETH/USD. At the time of writing, ETH/BTC is changing hands at $0.02585. The price tested a critical technical barrier created by $0.0260, but the upside momentum faded away on approach to the strong resistance.
ETH/BTC faces a tough barrier
From the technical point of view, ETH/BTC has been moving within a large triangle formation since April 18, after ETH broke above 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. The resistance created by the upper boundary of the triangle at $0.02600 has been verified on several occasions during the recent week. If the bulls manage to take it out, the upside momentum will start snowballing with the next focus on $0.02700 and $0.2740, which is the highest level since March 7.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the 61.8% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high at $0.0253. This area is followed by the lower line of the triangle at $0.0251 and 50% Fibo retracement at $0.0243.
ETH/BTC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
