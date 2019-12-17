The major low on the daily chart below is 3.28.

On Tuesday the price has fallen with the rest of the crypto majors.

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart

Crypto prices are capitulating and Ethereum Classic was not immune to the price crash.

The previous wave low of 3.55 has been taken out creating a lower high lower low in line with the underlying trend.

The volume is still supporting the sell-side in this mammoth drop.

If the trendline resistance breaks the chart could offer a good risk to reward.

The big falling wedge pattern is not near the apex and it will be interesting to see what happens when the price gets to the trendline support.

Additional Levels