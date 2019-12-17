  • The major low on the daily chart below is 3.28.
  • On Tuesday the price has fallen with the rest of the crypto majors.

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart

Crypto prices are capitulating and Ethereum Classic was not immune to the price crash.

The previous wave low of 3.55 has been taken out creating a lower high lower low in line with the underlying trend.

The volume is still supporting the sell-side in this mammoth drop.

If the trendline resistance breaks the chart could offer a good risk to reward.

The big falling wedge pattern is not near the apex and it will be interesting to see what happens when the price gets to the trendline support.

Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.4684
Today Daily Change -0.2250
Today Daily Change %  -6.09
Today daily open 3.6934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.8682
Daily SMA50 4.3324
Daily SMA100 4.7495
Daily SMA200 5.9317
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.8584
Previous Daily Low 3.6334
Previous Weekly High 3.9691
Previous Weekly Low 3.7361
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.7194
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.7725
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.5984
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.5034
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.3734
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.8234
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.9534
Daily Pivot Point R3 4.0484

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

