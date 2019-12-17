- The major low on the daily chart below is 3.28.
- On Tuesday the price has fallen with the rest of the crypto majors.
Ethereum Classic Daily Chart
Crypto prices are capitulating and Ethereum Classic was not immune to the price crash.
The previous wave low of 3.55 has been taken out creating a lower high lower low in line with the underlying trend.
The volume is still supporting the sell-side in this mammoth drop.
If the trendline resistance breaks the chart could offer a good risk to reward.
The big falling wedge pattern is not near the apex and it will be interesting to see what happens when the price gets to the trendline support.
Additional Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|3.4684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2250
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.09
|Today daily open
|3.6934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.8682
|Daily SMA50
|4.3324
|Daily SMA100
|4.7495
|Daily SMA200
|5.9317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3.8584
|Previous Daily Low
|3.6334
|Previous Weekly High
|3.9691
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.7361
|Previous Monthly High
|5.3643
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.5526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3.7194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3.7725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3.5984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3.5034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.3734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3.8234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3.9534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4.0484
