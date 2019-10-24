Ethereum Classic is still looking bearish but the bulls defended the price at 4.000.

The RSI indicator is showing a bullish divergence on the daily chart.

Ethereum Classic was not immune to the crypto price crash on Wednesday.

Today the price has retraced nearly 2% as the market looks to find some support.

There is a large descending triangle on the chart that has been tested but price bounced off.

The RSI indicator is showing a bullish sign but this can just be a sign of bearish momentum slowing.

The main support zone on the daily chart is the 3.300 low and we are some way away at the moment