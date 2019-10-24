- Ethereum Classic is still looking bearish but the bulls defended the price at 4.000.
- The RSI indicator is showing a bullish divergence on the daily chart.
Ethereum Classic was not immune to the crypto price crash on Wednesday.
Today the price has retraced nearly 2% as the market looks to find some support.
There is a large descending triangle on the chart that has been tested but price bounced off.
The RSI indicator is showing a bullish sign but this can just be a sign of bearish momentum slowing.
The main support zone on the daily chart is the 3.300 low and we are some way away at the moment
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|4.3451
|Today Daily Change
|0.0793
|Today Daily Change %
|1.86
|Today daily open
|4.2658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4.6089
|Daily SMA50
|5.3435
|Daily SMA100
|5.7398
|Daily SMA200
|6.5314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4.4924
|Previous Daily Low
|4.03
|Previous Weekly High
|4.8624
|Previous Weekly Low
|4.1727
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2174
|Previous Monthly Low
|4.2562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4.2066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4.0331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3.8003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.5707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4.4955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4.9579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
