  • Ethereum Classic is still looking bearish but the bulls defended the price at 4.000.
  • The RSI indicator is showing a bullish divergence on the daily chart.

 

Ethereum Classic was not immune to the crypto price crash on Wednesday.

Today the price has retraced nearly 2% as the market looks to find some support.

There is a large descending triangle on the chart that has been tested but price bounced off.

The RSI indicator is showing a bullish sign but this can just be a sign of bearish momentum slowing.

The main support zone on the daily chart is the 3.300 low and we are some way away at the moment

ETC analysis

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.3451
Today Daily Change 0.0793
Today Daily Change % 1.86
Today daily open 4.2658
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.6089
Daily SMA50 5.3435
Daily SMA100 5.7398
Daily SMA200 6.5314
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4.4924
Previous Daily Low 4.03
Previous Weekly High 4.8624
Previous Weekly Low 4.1727
Previous Monthly High 7.2174
Previous Monthly Low 4.2562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.2066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.3158
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.0331
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.8003
Daily Pivot Point S3  3.5707
Daily Pivot Point R1  4.4955
Daily Pivot Point R2 4.7251
Daily Pivot Point R3 4.9579

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price

After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25

Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25

The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over. 

More Ripple News

Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology

Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology

Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin. 

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises

Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises

Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location