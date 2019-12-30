  • ETC/USD is currently 1.44% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak on Monday.
  • The chart has thrown up a divergence which is sometimes bearish.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic has been performing week over the past week but now it seems that the momentum is wearing thin.

Divergence is when the indicator makes a lower high but the price makes higher high waves. This is sometimes a good indication that the buying momentum is slowing down.

In this case, a break of 4.40 would confirm this and maybe the price will move to the moving average support zones.

The 55 EMA has been a good support and resistance tool in this pair over the pas as you can see on the left-hand side of the chart.

The RSI trendline in black could also break which could improve the quality of the bearish signal.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.5979
Today Daily Change -0.0607
Today Daily Change % -1.30
Today daily open 4.6586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.0018
Daily SMA50 4.1157
Daily SMA100 4.4572
Daily SMA200 5.6463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4.8583
Previous Daily Low 4.3963
Previous Weekly High 4.7533
Previous Weekly Low 3.9001
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.6818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.5728
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.4172
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.1758
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.9553
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.8792
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.0997
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.3411

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news

Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news

Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing.

More Bitcoin News

The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1

The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1

TRON Foundation plans to unlock 33 billion TRX tokens on January 1, 2020, according to the announcement made on Twitter.

More Tron News

Crypto Today:  Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year

Crypto Today:  Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours.  At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location