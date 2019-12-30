ETC/USD is currently 1.44% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak on Monday.

The chart has thrown up a divergence which is sometimes bearish.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic has been performing week over the past week but now it seems that the momentum is wearing thin.

Divergence is when the indicator makes a lower high but the price makes higher high waves. This is sometimes a good indication that the buying momentum is slowing down.

In this case, a break of 4.40 would confirm this and maybe the price will move to the moving average support zones.

The 55 EMA has been a good support and resistance tool in this pair over the pas as you can see on the left-hand side of the chart.

The RSI trendline in black could also break which could improve the quality of the bearish signal.

Additional Levels