EOS/USDT perpetual futures contract set to launch on Binance Futures platform

EOS becomes the fifth digital asset to be supported on the ever-growing Binance Futures.

EOS price is lethargic under $3.0 but holds the potential for a rally along the day.

Barely two days after Ripple futures contact debuted on Binance Futures, the exchange has announced the launch of the EOS futures contract. In this support, EOS is paired against the Tether USDT and will see users have access to a maximum of 75x leverage. According to the announcement the support commences on January 8.

The futures contracts will see Binance users maximize profits amid the fall and rise in the price of EOS. The users now have access to Binance spot trading, margin trading and now futures trading.

Binance Futures platform has been gaining tremendous traction since its launch in September. Other contracts available on the platform include Bitcoin futures, Ethereum futures, Bitcoin Cash futures and Ripple futures.

Aaron Gong, Director of Binance Futures says that:

By introducing major digital assets with strong community engagement, we are driving closer to the mission of building a product for different segments of users. Ultimately, we believe the platform powered by the most powerful matching engine, better product design, and robust risk management mechanism will establish a leading position and earn the most users.

Meanwhile, EOS is trading at $2.89 following a 1.48% growth on the day. The larger cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. However, the bullish assets are mainly reacting in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge to $8,400. EOS is still lagging its reaction to the support on Binance Futures, however, there is a chance that it could surge significantly just like XRP reacted on Monday.