EOS/USD technical analysis: Technical levels are working well but there could be some more pain ahead

The EOS/USD price finds some support ahead of 2.500 but could still fall lower.

Tuesday's resistance level worked very well before the crypto crash today.

EOS crashed just like all the other majors on Wednesday (Today).

The price managed to find some support just before the 2.500 level was hit today.

On Wednesday, the psychological 3.000 was touted as possible resistance and it worked a treat.

Now the market might target lower levels as the main support on the chart below was breached and the trendline support also broke.

The main low on the daily chart is 2.588 so keep an eye as the price gets closer to that support zone.