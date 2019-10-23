Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

EOS/USD technical analysis: Technical levels are working well but there could be some more pain ahead

Cryptos |
  • The EOS/USD price finds some support ahead of 2.500 but could still fall lower.
  • Tuesday's resistance level worked very well before the crypto crash today.

 

EOS crashed just like all the other majors on Wednesday (Today). 

The price managed to find some support just before the 2.500 level was hit today.

On Wednesday, the psychological 3.000 was touted as possible resistance and it worked a treat.

Now the market might target lower levels as the main support on the chart below was breached and the trendline support also broke.

The main low on the daily chart is 2.588 so keep an eye as the price gets closer to that support zone.

EOS analysis

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 2.6771
Today Daily Change -0.22670
Today Daily Change %  -7.81
Today daily open  2.9038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.02249
Daily SMA50 3.31363
Daily SMA100 3.62481
Daily SMA200 4.80592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.0366
Previous Daily Low 2.8606
Previous Weekly High 3.20433
Previous Weekly Low 2.712
Previous Monthly High 4.24
Previous Monthly Low 2.4001
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.92783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.96937
Daily Pivot Point S1 2.83073
Daily Pivot Point S2 2.75767
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.65473
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.00673
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.10967
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.18273

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin market update: BCH/USD sellers catalyze the breakdown under $220

Bitcoin market update: BCH/USD sellers catalyze the breakdown under $220

The crypto market is bleeding across the board. Major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum fall overnight while Bitcoin Cash engaged the reverse gear during Wednesday’s European session. From an opening price of $226.97, BCH ascended to an intraday high of $227.76. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, moves within the recent channel

IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, moves within the recent channel

IOTA, the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $745 million, has been moving in a tight range recently. The coin has lost 1.8% of its value on a day-to-day basis amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.

More IOTA News

Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD collapses below $170.00 – Confluence Detector

Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD collapses below $170.00 – Confluence Detector

ETH/USD surrounded $170.00 support amid massive sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. ETH, the second digital coin has lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $167.00 by press time.

More Ethereum News

Facebook’s Libra could be regulated by the SEC: The US Congress draft bill reveals

Facebook’s Libra could be regulated by the SEC: The US Congress draft bill reveals

Facebook is yet to find a regulatory breakthrough for its proposed digital project, Libra. However, if the United States Congress goes ahead with the proposal to draft a bill describing stablecoins, Libra could quickly fall under the wings of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More Libra News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location