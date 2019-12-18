EOS has pushed 12% higher in Wednesday's buying spree.

Resistance is now at 2.50 but buying volume is still firm.

EOS/USD 4-Hour Chart

After trading at its lowest level since 17th December 2018 EOS/USD has now pushed 12% higher.

Today the price has been halted by the 2.50 resistance zone which was the wave low on 25th November.

The bulls will need to take out the trendlines on the chart which may become resistance levels.

The volume at the bottom of the chart is showing that the buyers are backing the move higher.

The only issue is that the selling volume on Tuesday was slightly higher.

Additional Levels