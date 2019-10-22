- EOS pushes 2.32% higher to print above 3.000 for the session.
- There was a dual resistance zone when a trendline and resistance level met.
EOS/USD just spiked higher through the 3.000 resistance point and found some resistance.
The fact that the price found some resistance was not surprising as there is a psychological round number and a trendline confluence at the area.
It has been a fairly decent move higher since the price found a base at 2.818 on October 20th.
Now the RSI indicator has also moved above the mid-line and looks quite positive.
Elsewhere, on the volume profile indicator, the price is now above the peak of the bell curve.
This suggests that we may be entering a more bullish phase as it was quite a sticky point for EOS/USD.
Now for the bulls to really gather momentum the trendline and the resistance zone need to be taken out.
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|3.0079
|Today Daily Change
|0.06795
|Today Daily Change %
|2.31
|Today daily open
|2.93995
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.02826
|Daily SMA50
|3.3222
|Daily SMA100
|3.63693
|Daily SMA200
|4.81833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.9922
|Previous Daily Low
|2.8821
|Previous Weekly High
|3.20433
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.712
|Previous Monthly High
|4.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.4001
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.95014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.92416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.88397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.82798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.77387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.99407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3.04818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3.10417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.