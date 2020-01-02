EOS has not been immune to the crypto sell-off on Thursday.

EOS/USD has fallen 5.6% is a bearish day for the crypto sphere.

EOS/USD 4-Hour Chart

EOS/USD is under pressure today as the price fell 5.60%.

The two 55 and 200 EMA's have both crossed to the downside on the 4-Hour timeframe.

The 2.50 level had provided some support in the past but this time it broke quite easily.

In the past, the 2.00 psychological level has been a base so bulls will be watching that level carefully.

The trend on the higher timeframes is still lower but it 2.33 supports the price then we could be looking at a bullish head and shoulders formation.