Eos technical analysis: EOS/USD trends in the oversold zone, as bulls attempt a comeback

EOS/USD has gone down from $2.80 to $2.77 so far today.

20-day Bollinger Band shows increasing market volatility.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD has fallen from $2.80 to $2.77 so far today and dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw hints at increasing market volatility. The price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending within the oversold zone.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart is trending withing a flag formation and below the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator with 11 straight bullish sessions shows us that bulls are attempting to stage a comeback.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending horizontally, which shows us that the bulls and bears are cutting each other off. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows us eight straight, slightly bullish sessions.

Key Levels