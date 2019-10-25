Eos technical analysis: EOS/USD bulls must overcome resistance at SMA 50 curve to continue upward momentum

The four-hour EOS chart has had five straight bullish sessions.

In the daily chart, the MACD indicator had a bullish session after two consecutive red sessions.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD has gone up from $2.73 to $3.18 so far this Friday. In the process, it has broken past the resistance provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The bulls need to break past the SMA 50 curve to continue the upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has had a green session following two straight red sessions.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour EOS has had five straight bullish sessions, breaking above the green Ichimoku cloud, SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20, in the process. The Elliot Oscillator has had ten green sessions, going up from -0.172 to 0.129.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD crept above the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was momentarily overpriced. Following that, the price encountered resistance at $3.19, at which point it started trending horizontally and re-entered the Bollinger band. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is deep into the overbought zone at 87.25. The Bollinger width is around 0.24, showing increasing market volatility.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 3.1832 Today Daily Change 0.45020 Today Daily Change % 16.47 Today daily open 2.733 Trends Daily SMA20 2.99784 Daily SMA50 3.28917 Daily SMA100 3.59998 Daily SMA200 4.77888 Levels Previous Daily High 2.789 Previous Daily Low 2.6562 Previous Weekly High 3.20433 Previous Weekly Low 2.712 Previous Monthly High 4.24 Previous Monthly Low 2.4001 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.73827 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.70693 Daily Pivot Point S1 2.66313 Daily Pivot Point S2 2.59327 Daily Pivot Point S3 2.53033 Daily Pivot Point R1 2.79593 Daily Pivot Point R2 2.85887 Daily Pivot Point R3 2.92873



