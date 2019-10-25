Eos technical analysis: EOS/USD bulls must overcome resistance at SMA 50 curve to continue upward momentum

Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
  • The four-hour EOS chart has had five straight bullish sessions.
  • In the daily chart, the MACD indicator had a bullish session after two consecutive red sessions.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD has gone up from $2.73 to $3.18 so far this Friday. In the process, it has broken past the resistance provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The bulls need to break past the SMA 50 curve to continue the upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has had a green session following two straight red sessions.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour EOS has had five straight bullish sessions, breaking above the green Ichimoku cloud, SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20, in the process. The Elliot Oscillator has had ten green sessions, going up from -0.172 to 0.129.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD crept above the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was momentarily overpriced. Following that, the price encountered resistance at $3.19, at which point it started trending horizontally and re-entered the Bollinger band. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is deep into the overbought zone at 87.25. The Bollinger width is around 0.24, showing increasing market volatility.

Key Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.1832
Today Daily Change 0.45020
Today Daily Change % 16.47
Today daily open 2.733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2.99784
Daily SMA50 3.28917
Daily SMA100 3.59998
Daily SMA200 4.77888
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2.789
Previous Daily Low 2.6562
Previous Weekly High 3.20433
Previous Weekly Low 2.712
Previous Monthly High 4.24
Previous Monthly Low 2.4001
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.73827
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.70693
Daily Pivot Point S1 2.66313
Daily Pivot Point S2 2.59327
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.53033
Daily Pivot Point R1 2.79593
Daily Pivot Point R2 2.85887
Daily Pivot Point R3 2.92873

 


 

