- EOS jumps towards $4.25 resistance after establishing support at $4.00.
- Following the 5% growth, technicals suggest that consolidation is likely above $4.00.
EOS is bullish in a generally slow market. The crypto started to show signs of growth during the Asian session on Thursday. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading 5% higher on the day after opening the session at $3.96.
Dancing at $4.15, EOS bulls are looking forward to jumping above the short term resistance at $4.12 in preparation for an assault on levels towards $5.00.
Meanwhile, the immediate downside is supported at $4.00 in addition to the support offered by the ascending trendline. The 50 SMA at $3.75 on the 4-hour chart is in line to offer more support marginally above the 100 SMA. EOS’s major support lies between $2.00 and $2.25.
Technically, the path of least hurdles is upwards sideways. The RSI, for example, is almost crossing above 70. The movement towards 80 and 90 levels, will stir up the price pushing EOS nearer to o$5.00. The MACD in the same 4-hour range shows that consolidation is likely to occur above $4.00 while the resistance at $4.25 could remain in place.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
