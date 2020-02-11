EOS trades 7% higher as crypto sentiment improves in the US session.

The next resistance level is still some way off so the bulls are sitting pretty

EOS/USD Daily Chart

Below is the daily EOS/USD chart and you can see it pushing to the upside.

The psychological 5.00 level was a barrier for a while but now its been taken out the next resistance is at 5.5070.

The volume has also ticked higher which suggests the market is also backing the move higher.

The resistance on the higher timeframe is marked in blue.

EOS/USD Weekly Chart

The weekly chart below shows just how bullish EOS is at the moment.

The weekly closes are marubozu candles which also indicate bullishness.

Once again 6.00 looks like the next target on the chart.

It will be interesting to see how the weekly candle volume closes as the volume has been ticking higher especially on the break of 4.00.

Additonal Levels