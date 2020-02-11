  • EOS trades 7% higher as crypto sentiment improves in the US session.
  • The next resistance level is still some way off so the bulls are sitting pretty

EOS/USD Daily Chart

Below is the daily EOS/USD chart and you can see it pushing to the upside.

The psychological 5.00 level was a barrier for a while but now its been taken out the next resistance is at 5.5070.

The volume has also ticked higher which suggests the market is also backing the move higher.

The resistance on the higher timeframe is marked in blue.

EOS Daily Chart

 

EOS/USD Weekly Chart

The weekly chart below shows just how bullish EOS is at the moment.

The weekly closes are marubozu candles which also indicate bullishness.

Once again 6.00 looks like the next target on the chart.

It will be interesting to see how the weekly candle volume closes as the volume has been ticking higher especially on the break of 4.00.

EOS Weekly Chart

Additonal Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 5.254
Today Daily Change 0.35700
Today Daily Change % 7.29
Today daily open 4.897
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.18292
Daily SMA50 3.4688
Daily SMA100 3.18492
Daily SMA200 3.35053
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0328
Previous Daily Low 4.734
Previous Weekly High 4.6945
Previous Weekly Low 4.05
Previous Monthly High 4.3918
Previous Monthly Low 2.4344
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.84814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.91866
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.74307
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.58913
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.44427
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.04187
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.18673
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.34067

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.

More Bitcoin News

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.

More NEO News

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250. 

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location