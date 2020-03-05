EOS/USD is one of the best performing altcoins on Thursday trading over 6% higher.

The price has now made a higher low and broke the previous wave high which is a nice bullish signal.

EOS/USD 4-Hour Chart

EOS is having a good session on Thursday and trades 6.35% higher.

The price has broken the pattern of lower highs and lower lows after taking out 3.75.

Next up is the psychological 4.00 level which has been sticky in the past.

Looking at the chart structure, you can see a good trendline break and a bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

One thing that could be better is the volume backing the move higher. As you can see from the bars below the sell-side volume was much higher.

Additional Levels