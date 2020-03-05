  • EOS/USD is one of the best performing altcoins on Thursday trading over 6% higher.
  • The price has now made a higher low and broke the previous wave high which is a nice bullish signal.

EOS/USD 4-Hour Chart

EOS is having a good session on Thursday and trades 6.35% higher.

The price has broken the pattern of lower highs and lower lows after taking out 3.75.

Next up is the psychological 4.00 level which has been sticky in the past.

Looking at the chart structure, you can see a good trendline break and a bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

One thing that could be better is the volume backing the move higher. As you can see from the bars below the sell-side volume was much higher.

EOS

Additional Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.81737
Today Daily Change 0.21217
Today Daily Change % 5.89
Today daily open 3.6052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.04568
Daily SMA50 4.13382
Daily SMA100 3.40903
Daily SMA200 3.3602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.6845
Previous Daily Low 3.5328
Previous Weekly High 4.4124
Previous Weekly Low 3.3535
Previous Monthly High 5.4861
Previous Monthly Low 3.3535
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.59075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.62655
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.5305
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.4558
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.3788
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.6822
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.7592
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.8339

 

 

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,000, bulls are inspired

Bitcoin (BTC) moved above $9,000 to trade at $9,051 at the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency is moving with strong bullish momentum after a sustainable break above an important technical level. 

XRP/USD hovers around crucial resistance of $0.2400

Ripple's XRP struggles to settle above $0.2400 amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The third-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours and touched the intraday high at $0.2429 before retreating to $0.2400.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ gains over 12% in recent 24 hours, now it's time for retreat

Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.26 billion, has gained nearly 13% in recent 24 hours and became one of the best-performing assets out of top-20.

ETH/USD bulls push the price above $233.00, next target at $245.70

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion resumed the recovery and surpassed $233.00 barrier. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $0.233.38 amid growing bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

