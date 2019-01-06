EOS price analysis: EOS/USD on a tear as the community gets ready for Block.One’s big announcement
- Block.One will hold the B1 event on June 1 where they will make a big announcement.
- EOS went on a tear this Friday, as the price went up by 16.5%.
Following Thursday’s crash, EOS/USD bulls came back roaring this Friday. Over the day, EOS, went up by 16.5% going from $7.31 to $8.54. Friday’s and Thursday’s candlesticks form a bullish engulfing pattern. Currently, the price is consolidating and trading for $8.48. Further growth is expected because of two reasons:
- EOS getting listed by Coinbase.
- Block.One hosting the B1 event on June 1, wherein they will be making a huge announcement. As per German-language business newspaper “Handelsblatt,” Block.One is going to launch a social medium platform to rival Twitter.
EOS/USD daily chart
- This Friday’s session took the price above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, hinting that it was over-valued.
- In the early hours of Saturday, the price is consolidating as it went back inside the Bollinger band.
- The widening of the Bollinger jaw indicates higher market volatility.
- The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has turned bullish for the first time since September 2018.
- The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has crept into the overbought zone.
- The signal line has diverged away from the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator indicating continued bullish momentum.
- The Elliot oscillator has had a bearish session following six straight bullish sessions.
