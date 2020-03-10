EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD nurtures a bullish reversal eyeing $5.5

- EOS price bounces off the support at $2.85 to settle above $3.00.
- EOS bulls must first defend support at $3.00; then focus on breaking the wedge pattern resistance.
EOS is surprisingly in the green on Tuesday as the Asian session paves the way for the European session. EOS/USD steadily recovered from the dive to $2.85 after falling victim to the selloff that ravaged through the cryptocurrency market on Sunday and Monday. The price is dancing at $3.07 at the time of writing. Advance towards $3.50 is an uphill task based on the prevailing technical picture.
The RSI is slowly recovering from the oversold and marks the return of the bulls. The volume of buying entries is still low as many investors are skeptical that EOS is done with exploring the downside. Moreover, the MACD shows that the buyers have the urge and the push to pull the price higher but either lack the power to do or selling activities overwhelm them.
A falling wedge pattern is, however, in formation. In other words, there is a possibility the current losses will culminate in a rally towards the 2020 high at $5.5. EOS bulls need to be very aggressive starting with the defends of the $3.00 support and then focus on breaking the wedge pattern resistance.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD impending bull run to $10,500 depends on this H&S pattern
Bitcoin price is battling increased selling activities at $8,000. The price has settled above $7,900 after advancing from $7,650 support. The freefall from $9,000 activated the completion of an impressive inverted head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates around the $0.208 level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.2098 to $0.2084 in the early hours of Tuesday. Earlier this Sunday, the price plummeted from $0.237 to $0.204 before it bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD drops down after failing at the $7-level
ETC/USD bulls ran out of steam near the $7-level and dropped from $6.96 to $6.84 in the early hours of Tuesday. The price is floating in a downward channel formation and below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicates increasing bearish ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breakdown still unstoppable despite stability at $50
Litecoin price is still in grave danger of breaking down further to test the support areas at $45 and $35, respectively. The Elliot Wave Oscillator is in its third consecutive bearish session under the mean line (0.00). LTC/USD is trading under key ascending trendline support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.