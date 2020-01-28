EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD climbs above downward channel formation

- EOS/USD spiked from $3.67 to $3.96 this Monday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following eight consecutive red sessions.
EOS/USD daily chart
Over the last three days, EOS/USD spiked and jumped above the downward channel formation. During this time period, EOS/USD went up from $3.50 to $4.06 and is hovering above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. Three days back, the SMA 20 had crossed over the SMA 200, charting the golden cross pattern. The MACD indicates a reversal of bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following eight consecutive red sessions. The RSI indicator has peaked into the overbought zone, hinting that bearish correction may be round the corner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
