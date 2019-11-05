Eos price analysis: Bulls runs out of steam right at the verge of entering the $3.50 level

- The SMA 20 curve is looking to cross over with the SMA 50.
- Elliott Oscillator has charted two straight bullish sessions.
Following a bullish Monday, EOS/USD has slowed down a bit so far this Tuesday. EOS/USD had gone up from $3.28 to $3.46 this Monday but has since dropped to $3.45. The hourly breakdown for Monday and Tuesday showed us that the price spiked up from $3.25 to $3.47 and has trended horizontally since then. The buyers will want to regain momentum and take the price past the $3.50 zone to continue the upward momentum.
EOS/USD daily chart
The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened indicating increasing price volatility. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions, following three red sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 62.16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
