Eos price analysis: Bulls runs out of steam right at the verge of entering the $3.50 level

The SMA 20 curve is looking to cross over with the SMA 50.

Elliott Oscillator has charted two straight bullish sessions.

Following a bullish Monday, EOS/USD has slowed down a bit so far this Tuesday. EOS/USD had gone up from $3.28 to $3.46 this Monday but has since dropped to $3.45. The hourly breakdown for Monday and Tuesday showed us that the price spiked up from $3.25 to $3.47 and has trended horizontally since then. The buyers will want to regain momentum and take the price past the $3.50 zone to continue the upward momentum.

EOS/USD daily chart

The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened indicating increasing price volatility. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions, following three red sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 62.16.

