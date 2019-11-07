EOS network slowed down due to an airdrop

EIDOS airdrop turned down to be harmful to EOS network.

EOS.USD has retreated from the recent high amid bearish correction.

The number of daily users in the EOS network dropped from 133,000 contracts in the end of October to 30,000. Experts, polled by Decrypt, lay blame for this 77% collapse in contracts processed per day on a token airdrop launched by the EIDOS project on Friday, November 2.

EIDOS allows users to mine tokens with unused COU resources. When a user sends 0.001 EOS to EIDOS contract, they receive back their 0.001 EOS plus 0.811 EIDOS.

“EIDOS is basically free money,” Jon Jordan, director of communications at DappRadar, said in the interview with Decrypt.

Considering that EIDOS token is not worthless, it costs $0.0667, people are tempted to cheat the system.

The expert added that as users poured into the airdrop and automated the prices, the network slowed down, while transactions got more expensive. Basically, they used blockchain respires to earn a quick buck,

Chain Clash developer Adrian Krion said that the price for using the EOS had risen by 1-20 times since October 31. The representatives of EOS Knights projects confirmed the issues with dApps launch.

Notably, EOS/USD has been growing since November 3 and hit $3.69 high on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $3.58, down 2% on a day-to-day basis and unchanged since the beginning of the day.

EOS/USD, 4-hour chart