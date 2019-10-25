EOS market update: EOS/USD resumes uptrend amid Bollinger Bands restrictions

- EOS recovery cut short under the descending trendline resistance.
- EOS is likely to settle in a range between $2.8 and $2.7 according to various technical indicators.
The crypto market is subtly in the green after a devastating 48 hours of enduring hostility from the sellers. EOS was not spared from the drop as the price crept lower towards $2.5. Luckily a low was formed at $2.53 which has finally given way the ongoing shallow recovery.
The gains from the dip tread towards $2.8 but the momentum ran out of steam at $2.79. An adjustment from the highs on Thursday has sunk the price beneath the Bollinger Band one-hour middle curve. Besides, the immediate upside is limited by the descending triangle resistance.
On the brighter side, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has recovered from -0.0657 to hold on to the mean line (0.00). Also visible is the positive divergence, which suggests that the buyers are slightly in control. However, investors should not expect rapid upward movements according to the ranging Relative Strength Index.
XRP/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
