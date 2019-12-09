EOS Market Update: EOS/USD nurtures a possible triangle breakout

EOS is fighting to come out of a sideways trading trend below $3.0.

The tentative triangle breakout could easily point EOS in the direction of $8.0.

EOS was remarkably depressed over the weekend session. Advances in the direction of $3.0 were thwarted. Besides, EOS continues to upside is limited by a long term descending channel (started in June).

The cryptoasset is dancing at $2.73 following a 1% loss on the day. EOS is trading below the 100 SMA and the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The SMA maintains a uniform gap below the 100 SMA suggesting that selling activity could last longer.

The RSI is horizontal at 47.50 after correcting from levels slightly below 30. A movement towards 70 could result in EOS grinding into a triangle breakout, pulling the price towards the $8 supply zone. The same sideways trading is emphasized by the MACD in the daily range.

EOS/USD 1-hour chart

