EOS Market Update: EOS/USD bulls throw jabs at the $4.12 resistance area

- EOS price is nurturing an uptrend within an ascending channel.
- Technically, EOS is poised for more growth especially if the bulls strongly defend support at $4.00.
EOS is among the few selected digital assets in the green on Thursday at the beginning of the European session. The bulls are adamant to give up control despite the rejection they recently phased at $4.12. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is dancing at $3.9 and with a 0.77% growth on the day. The existing trend is bullish while the volatility levels remain high, which means that EOS not only has room for growth but also the potential to reclaim the ground above $4.00.
EOS price technical picture
Following the early January surge to $4.05, EOS erased part of the gains before embracing support provided by the 50% Fibonacci level taken between the last drop from $4.12 to a low of $2.65. A reversal towards the end of last week saw EOS climb past several barriers including $3.6, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart, the 100 SMA as well as $4.00.
Unfortunately, the recovery momentum could not sustain more gains above $4.12 (new January peak). Instead, EOS settled in a narrow short term range between $3.89 and $4.12. An ongoing recovery movement recently bounced off rising channel support. Its break above the hurdle at $4.00 suggests that more upside action is possible.
Technically, EOS is poised for more growth based on the upward trending RSI. While the MACD hit a wall at +0.1223, its position within the positive region somehow cements the bulls’ presence in the market.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
