​​​​​​​EOS market update: $0.355 must be broken down for EOS/USD to grind to $3.7 hurdle

- EOS bounces off key ascending trendline support.
- All eyes aim for $3.7 supply zone but EOS must deal with $3.55 (50 SMA) sellers' congestion zone.
EOS bulls are not giving up hope, neither are the investors. Recovery has been remarkably hampered since the beginning of the week. The initial attempt to correct above $3.70 culminated in losses that could have testes $3.40.
The bulls, however, took advantage of the ascending channel to force a recovery above the 100 Simple Moving Average on the hourly chart. An ongoing bullish movement has no choice but to break $3.55 resistance in order to bring $3.7 into sight. The main focus remains on $4.0 and is within reach as long as the technical picture keeps improving.
From a technical point of view, the bulls are finally ready to pull the leg upwards. The Relative Strength Index is treading towards 70. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is expanding the bullish cross while moving closer to the mean line. The prospects remain good enough for EOS to lead the recovery ahead of the weekend session.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD finds support at the SMA 200 curve
The BTC/USD daily chart is trending in a narrow $400 range between $9,550 and $9,150. Bitcoin managed to chart two bearish days in a row. BTC/USD fell from $9,203 to $9,182.
Ripple report reveals that 75% of financial service providers interested in digital assets
Ripple recently released a new “Blockchain in Payments” report. It indicated that three-quarters of the financial service providers voted that they are “very to extremely ...
ETH/USD sandwiched between robust stacks of resistance and support
ETH/USD had a bullish start this Friday. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday where the price dropped from $191.30 to $186.65 negating the gains of Tuesday and Wednesday. So far this Friday, ETH/USD went up from $186.65 to $187.40.
Maker (MKR) 15% ballistic recovery dwarfs Bitcoin’s recovery efforts
Maker (MKR), on the other hand, is the cryptocurrency that is getting most of the bullish attention. Against all the odds in the market, MKR is trading more than 15% higher in the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap ranks Maker at as the 21st largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.