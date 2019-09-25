Eos Market Overview: EOS/USD price falls despite completing its first hard fork upgrade

- As per EOSNation, this is the largest upgrade on the network till now.
- New notable upgrades are also scheduled for Neo and Tron.
- EOS/USD fell below $3 for the first time since February 2019.
EOS, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has successfully executed its first hard fork. EOSNation, the chain’s block producer which tracks the EOS update tracking tool, reported that EOS block producers showed their intention to implement the update. As per the website, this is the largest upgrade on the network. EOS Nation stated that out of 30 BPs, 29 were focused on upgrading at publishing time.
Cointelegraph reported that new notable upgrades are scheduled for two more blockchains. Neo will be upgraded to Neo 3.0 by the second quarter of 2020. This network is expected to facilitate cheaper transactions and deployment of smart contracts, along with a faster blockchain powered by a unified transaction model.
Tron will likely release an update for the Sun network, which was launched officially on Aug 11. Tron has declared that the update will deliver unlimited scaling capacity. Justin Sun, Tron’s founder, disclosed a new plan for the proof-of-stake mechanism for the network’s associated cryptocurrency, TRON (TRX). To increase user participation, the company will consider “a fair, decentralized distribution of staking revenues,” reported Sun.
EOS/USD daily chart
The price fell from $3.70 to $2.78, going below $3 for the first time since February 2019. EOS/USD has since corrected itself $2.90. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and SMA 20 curves act as market resistances. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trying to get out of the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Bloodbath: One Day Wonder or More Coming?
Cryptocurrencies went on a deep dive today. Some blame new futures, others cite technical factors. Bitcoin sank slowly all day then cascaded over a steep waterfall at about 1:30PM. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% to $8,087.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold
Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20.
Ripple price analysis: Massive fresh demand for XRP after testing $0.22
The market pressed down further towards the end of the American session on Tuesday. Ripple, for example, pierced through key support levels it has not tested since December 2017 (just before the parabolic rally began).
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD finds support at $166.60 after five straight bearish days
ETH/USD found has gone up from $166.60 to $172.60 so far today. This Tuesday was heavily bearish as the price plummetted from $201.45 to $166.60. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.