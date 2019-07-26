EOS market overview: Bulls adamantly refuse to get discouraged posting 2% gains

- EOS sustains an uptrend above the upward sloping trend line.
- EOS upside is still limited at $4.7 but the situation is unlikely to remain the same for long.
In spite of the immense selling pressure at $4.7, EOS has sustained an uptrend above an upward sloping trend line. The positive picture comes after bears ravaged through key support areas earlier in the week. Tentative support areas at $4.3 and $4.0 gave in to the losses before the price embraced the cushion at $3.9.
Following the bounce from the support, EOS/USD forged an impressive move upwards. There was a break past the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart as well as the 100 SMA 1-hour. The intriguing gains on Wednesday and Thursday touched highs around $4.7. The buyers tried and failed to clear the resistance culminating in declines finding support at the trendline aided by the 50 SMA 1-hour.
Meanwhile, after appreciating over 2% on the day EOS teeters at $4.68. The upside is still limited at $4.7 but the situation is unlikely to remain the same for long. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the mean line (0.000). The bullish divergence is aa key indicator for growing buying influence. This positive trend is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently glancing towards the overbought.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
