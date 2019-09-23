EOS, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, performed its first hard fork earlier today.
The EOS update tracking tool maintained by the chain’s block producer, EOSNation, reports that EOS block producers (BP) signaled their intent to implement the update on the EOS Mainnet on Sept. 23 at 13:00 UTC.
According to the website, this is the largest upgrade that the network has seen so far, and the first one that required a hard fork. Lastly, EOS Nation also claims that 29 of the 30 top BPs committed to upgrading at press time.
Not the only major upcoming upgrade
As Cointelegraph noted earlier this month, two more blockchains are awaiting notable upgrades. Neo will have a major upgrade to NEO 3.0 in the second quarter of 2020. The network is expected to feature cheaper transactions and deployment of smart contracts, as well as a faster blockchain powered by a unified transaction model.
Tron is soon expected to release an update for the Sun Network that was officially launched on Aug. 11. Tron claims that the update will deliver unlimited scaling capacity for the Tron network.
Last week, Tron’s founder Justin Sun announced a new plan for the proof-of-stake mechanism for the network’s associated cryptocurrency, TRON (TRX). Sun said that the company will consider “a fair, decentralized distribution of staking revenues” to increase user participation.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.