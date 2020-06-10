Block.one recently announced that its tokenized social media platform, Voice, will launch on July 4.

Voice users will be rewarded with tokens for “creating, distributing, and discovering content.”

The Facebook rival platform aims to increase transparency and authenticity through its solution.

Block.one, the firm behind the EOS network, recently announced that its social media platform, Voice, will launch earlier than anticipated and be available for users on July 4. Voice CEO Salah Zalatimo cited the urgent need to “take social back from big tech NOW.” He tweeted:

We pivoted, and decided to open up our platform for readers on July 4. Only registered user will be able publish or engage. Registration will remain by request until August 15, when users can begin to invite heir friends. — Salah Zalatimo (@Salafel) June 5, 2020

Voice claims to be a tokenized version of ad-revenue based platforms like Facebook. Users will be rewarded with tokens for “creating, distributing, and discovering content.” Voice also intends to promote transparency and authenticity. The platform says:

In a post-truth era where misinformation is all we’ve known, we need a platform to amplify transparency and authenticity. A place where truth will power us forward. Say hello to Voice.

Voice is not the first tokenized social network platform. It follows the lead of creations like Steemit, Coil and Minds.