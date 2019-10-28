EOS at the helm of China’s blockchain ranking as Bitcoin is locked out of the top 10

- Chinese CCID Research Institute ranking place EOS in the first position followed by Tron.
- Ethereum concedes to Tron dropping to third place while Bitcoin is ranked in the eleventh spot.
EOS has once again emerged on the top of China’s blockchain rankings. The ranking is released by the Chinese CCID Research Institute. It is arrived at based on each cryptocurrency blockchain’s uniqueness, technology, application, and even creativity. The current list took into account 35 crypto projects.
As shown in the table, EOS led with 151.8 points, a score that is slightly lower than the previous one of 153.1. Tron displaced Ethereum to claim the second position with 141.0 points. Ethereum conceded to Tron dropping to the third position with 135.8 points.
NULS and BitShares complete the top five with 118 and 110 points respectively. Bitcoin is yet to make it into the top ten bracket. However, it is close enough at the eleventh position with 103.2 points.
The rankings from China still remain controversial with many people finding them biased. Moreover, it has not been made clear how the ranking is arrived at. Moreover, most people believe that the list favors blockchain projects made in the region.
Meanwhile, some cryptos from China broke out in massive gains following an announcement that China’s President Xi Jinping is going to embrace blockchain. Tron, for example, shot up 25% while Ontology rose by a whopping 45%.
Read more: Tron explodes in fireworks: TRX/USD up 25%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bounces off $9,000 support
Bitcoin is a beast of the cryptocurrency market or should I refer to it as the boss? The granddaddy of the market leaves no stone untoned in its majestic moves. Bitcoin sometimes owes no one an explanation for the moves it makes.
NEO market overview: The jaw-dropping 10% gain emulates Bitcoin’s 25%
NEO has kicked off the week with a shot for the moon. Even though the shot is likely to miss planet Earth’s natural satellite, it is sure to land somewhere above the sky. NEO majestically rose from the recent overwhelming losses that touched $6.68.
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with strong growth across the board
Green shoots are everywhere in the market. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are demonstrating strong gains from 2% to 26%. Notably, NEO and TRON are the best-performing assets out of top-20 as both coins have gained over 26% on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin (LTC) recovery capped by SMA50 daily ahead of Litecoin Summit
Litecoin Summit 2019 kicks off today in Las Vegas. The event will feature many prominent figures both from the cryptocurrency world and mainstream finance and politics, including Litecoin's founder Charlie Lee.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.