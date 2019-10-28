EOS at the helm of China’s blockchain ranking as Bitcoin is locked out of the top 10

Chinese CCID Research Institute ranking place EOS in the first position followed by Tron.

Ethereum concedes to Tron dropping to third place while Bitcoin is ranked in the eleventh spot.

EOS has once again emerged on the top of China’s blockchain rankings. The ranking is released by the Chinese CCID Research Institute. It is arrived at based on each cryptocurrency blockchain’s uniqueness, technology, application, and even creativity. The current list took into account 35 crypto projects.

As shown in the table, EOS led with 151.8 points, a score that is slightly lower than the previous one of 153.1. Tron displaced Ethereum to claim the second position with 141.0 points. Ethereum conceded to Tron dropping to the third position with 135.8 points.

NULS and BitShares complete the top five with 118 and 110 points respectively. Bitcoin is yet to make it into the top ten bracket. However, it is close enough at the eleventh position with 103.2 points.

The rankings from China still remain controversial with many people finding them biased. Moreover, it has not been made clear how the ranking is arrived at. Moreover, most people believe that the list favors blockchain projects made in the region.

Meanwhile, some cryptos from China broke out in massive gains following an announcement that China’s President Xi Jinping is going to embrace blockchain. Tron, for example, shot up 25% while Ontology rose by a whopping 45%.

