Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ on brink of colossal 45% breakout

- Enjin Coin price is bounded inside a bull flag on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset must crack one critical resistance point for a massive breakout.
- Large investors have been profit-taking, increasing the selling pressure on ENJ.
Enjin Coin has been under consolidation for the past week, but on-chain metrics still favor the digital asset. ENJ bulls are trying to push Enjin above a crucial resistance level to see a massive breakout.
Enjin Coin price faces one significant resistance area before new all-time highs
On the 4-hour chart, Enjin has established a bull flag with a resistance trend line formed at the psychological level of $3. A breakout above this point has a final price target of $4.36, calculated using the height of the flagpole as a reference.
Before the maximum price target, Enjin Coin can briefly stop at $3.57, a high established on April 10, and the previous all-time high of $4.
ENJ/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) also shows a significant resistance area between $2.98 and $3.15, where 5,600 addresses purchased 89 million ENJ coins.
A breakout above this range adds a lot of credence to the bullish outlook.
ENJ IOMAP chart
On the other hand, it seems that the number of new and active addresses, which peaked on April 9, is decreasing significantly, which could mean investors aren’t as interested in buying Enjin Coin at the current price levels.
ENJ network activity
Additionally, the number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 ENJ has significantly decreased since March 2, from 80 to a current low of 62. This indicates that large investors are taking profits and believe Enjin Coin has reached its top.
ENJ supply distribution
A rejection from $3 could drive Enjin Coin price down to the bull flag's lower trend line located at around $2.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH sizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
The hype around Coinbase’s IPO was matched by Bitcoin and Ethereum, which surged to new all-time highs. On the other hand, Ripple price faced an abrupt stop as investors began booking profits.
Stellar aims for new all-time highs if key support holds
Stellar has enjoyed an amazing rally since the beginning of 2021 and hit a yearly high at $0.69 on April 14. The digital asset must hold a crucial support level to continue with the uptrend and reach new highs.
Cardano resets before the next leg up to new all-time highs
Cardano price faced exhaustion of bid orders as it hit the base of an ascending triangle at $1.48. A minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier at $1.34 seems likely. Shattering the resistance level at $1.48 forecasts a new all-time high for ADA.
Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation
Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line. ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.